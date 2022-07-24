Advertisement

Television star allegedly shot bear in Kenai Fjord and aired footage of the kill on his show

By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A television personality is being charged for allegedly illegally killing a bear in Kenia Fjords National Park.

Harvey Neil Anthony, also known as Blaine Anthony, allegedly shot a black bear in the national park where hunting is illegal, and then aired the footage of the killing on his show, The Bear Whisperer. According to charging documents, Anthony is facing federal charges for illegally killing the bear then filling false paperwork about where the animal had been bagged. Hunting of any kind is prohibited within the national park.

Anthony is charged with violating The Lacey Act which makes it illegal to “transport, sell, receive, acquire, or purchase any wildlife taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any law, treaty, or regulation of the United States.” For bears to be hunted legally in Alaska, residents are required to apply for permits, tags, and licenses. For hunters who live out of state, they must be joined by an Alaska-licensed guide, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Nicholas Arrivo, the managing attorney for wildlife at the Humane Society of the United States, says Anthony considers himself to be a conservationist. Arrivo says studies have shown trophy hunting is an ineffective way to manage wildlife.

“It doesn’t actually reduce conflicts that humans or livestock might have with bears,” said Arrivo. “And it harms the entire population by removing some of the most genetically fit individuals from that population as well as disrupting family structures. "

An arraignment was held in June where Anthony entered in a plea of not guilty. The case has now since proceeded to discovery. A trail date has not yet been set.

Representatives with Kenai Fjords National Park have stated they were unable to comment on an ongoing case. Alaska’s News Source reached out to Anthony’s production team as well as his lawyer but has not received comment at this time.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacey Graham at his sentencing for second degree murder charges. KTUU photo.
Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced
A woman who is charged with the killings of two men in Anchorage over the July Fourth weekend...
Woman charged with killings of two men known to hit and argue with herself
Alaska State Troopers update on Loving Companion Animal Rescue
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom
The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting...
Anchorage man one of two dead in Idaho helicopter crash
Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Man charged in Centennial Park shooting brought long criminal history with him

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers update on Loving Companion Animal Rescue
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom
Anthony Blaine, who refers to himself as the “Bear Whisperer” shot a black bear in the national...
TV personality allegedly shoots bear in Alaskan national park
Active jetstream across southern Alaska brings one more round of rain to start the new week.
One more day of sun before rain returns
By the early 1900s wood bison had disappeared from Alaska, with only a few hundred remaining in...
Restoration project brings wood bison back to Alaska