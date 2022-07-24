Television star allegedly shot bear in Kenai Fjord and aired footage of the kill on his show

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A television personality is being charged for allegedly illegally killing a bear in Kenia Fjords National Park.

Harvey Neil Anthony, also known as Blaine Anthony, allegedly shot a black bear in the national park where hunting is illegal, and then aired the footage of the killing on his show, The Bear Whisperer. According to charging documents, Anthony is facing federal charges for illegally killing the bear then filling false paperwork about where the animal had been bagged. Hunting of any kind is prohibited within the national park.

Anthony is charged with violating The Lacey Act which makes it illegal to “transport, sell, receive, acquire, or purchase any wildlife taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any law, treaty, or regulation of the United States.” For bears to be hunted legally in Alaska, residents are required to apply for permits, tags, and licenses. For hunters who live out of state, they must be joined by an Alaska-licensed guide, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Nicholas Arrivo, the managing attorney for wildlife at the Humane Society of the United States, says Anthony considers himself to be a conservationist. Arrivo says studies have shown trophy hunting is an ineffective way to manage wildlife.

“It doesn’t actually reduce conflicts that humans or livestock might have with bears,” said Arrivo. “And it harms the entire population by removing some of the most genetically fit individuals from that population as well as disrupting family structures. "

An arraignment was held in June where Anthony entered in a plea of not guilty. The case has now since proceeded to discovery. A trail date has not yet been set.

Representatives with Kenai Fjords National Park have stated they were unable to comment on an ongoing case. Alaska’s News Source reached out to Anthony’s production team as well as his lawyer but has not received comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.