Advertisement

Alaska experiencing wildfires it’s never seen before

The Koktuli River Fire in the Lime Complex of fires in Southwest Alaska.
The Koktuli River Fire in the Lime Complex of fires in Southwest Alaska.(Photo credit Dennis Walker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen. So far this year more than 530 wildfires have burned an area the size of Connecticut and the typically worst of the fire season lays ahead.

Among the wildfires already this year was the largest ever in a typically largely fireproof southwest region of the state. And, a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category.

Recent rains have helped but forecasts are showing a pattern similar to 2004, which was Alaska’s worst fire year.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers update on Loving Companion Animal Rescue
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom
Anthony Blaine, who refers to himself as the “Bear Whisperer” shot a black bear in the national...
Television star allegedly shot bear in Kenai Fjords Nat’l Park and aired footage of kill on show
Attempted Kidnapping Investigation; Need Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
Anchorage police investigate report of attempted kidnapping
Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Man charged in Centennial Park shooting brought long criminal history with him
Stacey Graham at his sentencing for second degree murder charges. KTUU photo.
Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced

Latest News

Officers involved in Centennial Park shooting identified
Officers involved in Centennial Park shooting identified
“Fish for Families” is a group effort between tribal organizations, community leaders, and...
Fish for Families
Local communities and fisherman have launched a program to help other Alaskans who are facing...
Local fishermen and communities launch “Fish for Families” to help address declines of salmon throughout Alaska
Centennial Park campground on Wednesday night.
Officers involved in Centennial Park shooting identified