Fall-like storm bringing winds, rain and high surf to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure in Southwest Alaska continues to stregthen, leading to widespread rain and winds to much of the state. While the heaviest rain will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral and Western Alaska, it’s the winds that will be an issue for much of the state. A high surf advisory has been issued until noon Wednesday for much of Southwest Alaska, while the Eastern Alaska Range remains under a wind advisory into Monday night. The low continues to deepen, leading to increasing winds through the day. The highest winds will likely remain near Denali, where gusts up to 70 mph can’t be ruled out. Even right here in Southcentral, the winds will be an issue through the day. For much of the region, winds will gust anywhere from 30 to 50 mph, with the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain Arm seeing the greatest threats from the winds.

Coastal regions of Southwest Alaska will see a triple impact from this area of low pressure. Not only will rain and winds be an issue, but high surf and coastal erosion will stick around through the next 48 hours. Storm surge from this system will likely be 1 to 3 feet above high tide, with waves offshore up to 10 feet tall. A combination of both of these will lead to some coastal erosion through the next 36 to 48 hours. You’ll want to refrain from coastal regions of Southwest through this time period, until the swells and winds calm down.

The low itself will move up the western coast over the next several days, eventually moving over the Arctic Ocean by the middle of the week. This will keep windy conditions in the forecast for much of Western Alaska and the Slope through at least the middle to the end of the work week. Despite the already wet weather we’ve seen the last two weeks, the current rain will continue to help alleviate drought conditions across the rest of the state.

As the rain comes to an end from south to north later today, we’ll see clearer skies return to the southern half of the state. High pressure will briefly build in across the Aleutians and Bering, with it’s reach extending into Southcentral. This will open the door for sunshine to remain with us through at least Thursday, before clouds return to the region. With sunshine and drier conditions in the forecast, highs will begin to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Get outside and enjoy it, as clouds and a chance for rain returns into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Monday!

