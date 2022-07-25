Advertisement

Local fishermen and communities launch “Fish for Families” to help address declines of salmon throughout Alaska

Local communities and fisherman have launched a program to help other Alaskans who are facing continued declines of wild salmon.(LIONE CLARE | Lione Clare)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Local communities and fisherman have launched a program to help other Alaskans who are facing continued declines of wild salmon.

“Fish for Families” is a group effort between tribal organizations, community leaders, and local fishermen to deliver Bristol Bay sockeye salmon to families in southwest Alaska who are seeing low salmon returns for the fourth year in a row.

According to Linda Behnken with Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust, Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery is seeing a record-breaking season and the numbers keep coming in, all while communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim River watersheds and parts of the Alaska Peninsula, such as Chignik, are facing another summer of low salmon returns, leaving many Alaska Native families without one of their most vital resources.

“It’s become clear the last couple years that disruptions to our local food system are not going away anytime soon. Climate change is affecting salmon abundance and distribution. We need to build a more resilient seafood supply chain and prioritize local consumption of Alaska’s wild fish,” said Behnken. “We hope that this summer’s Fish for Families project can help build the foundation for more community-driven partnerships and a long-term, self-sustaining Alaska seafood distribution system.”

Providing salmon stocks from areas where salmon is strong gives people the chance to stay in place and adjust. The program grew out of work that originally started during the pandemic to help families in need.

“But after the pandemic ended, we realized pretty quickly that the need wasn’t going away, a lot of that driven by climate change and the fact that while some of the runs are still very strong, like Bristol Bay hitting records, there’s other river systems or runs that are really declining,” said Behnken.

Due to changing climates, some rural Alaskan communities are at a crossroad of food scarcity. To combat this, Fish for Families only sees their organization expanding to protect a long standing way of life.

“It’s important both for the resource of joining together to take care of salmon as well as being important in helping take care of Alaskans and the culture of Alaska Natives, particularly in our state,” Behnken said.

So far to date, Fish for Families has provided 460,000 meals to families in Alaska.

For more information about the Seafood Donation Program, including the Fish for Families GoFundMe campaign go to: https://www.alfafish.org/seafood-donation-program

