Officers involved in Centennial Park shooting identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The two officers who fired their weapons Wednesday evening at the Centennial Park Campground have been identified as Officer Kevin Morris and Officer Carter Mayes. Morris has been with APD for one year, Mayes for three years.

On Wednesday, the two officers were conducting a routine safety check at the campground when they came across Iese Gali, Jr., who they say was a suspect of an earlier eluding.

APD says the officers attempted to contact Gali, but he ignored them, walked away. According to police, officers went “hands-on” to remove Gali from the passenger seat of a minivan.

Police say Gali produced a handgun and fired on officers. The officers returned fire, according to APD.

One of the two officers were shot, as was Gali. Both were taken to local hospitals. There is no word on their current conditions.

Gali is being charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon.

He is being held under a $1 million cash bond.

