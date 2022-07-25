Advertisement

Sen. Murkowski tests positive for COVID-19 with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Lisa Murkowski file photo.
Lisa Murkowski file photo.(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on social media Monday. In the statement, the Republican says she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

She says she will follow guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing to work remotely. Murkowski is Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.

