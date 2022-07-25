Sen. Murkowski tests positive for COVID-19 with ‘flu-like symptoms’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on social media Monday. In the statement, the Republican says she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

After experiencing flu like symptoms I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 25, 2022

She says she will follow guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing to work remotely. Murkowski is Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.

