SUV driver dies in Wasilla rollover

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Wasilla.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 23-year-old Jack Duran from Wasilla was the only person in the White 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that rolled over near mile nine of Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Troopers wrote that Duran was driving northbound, was unable to handle a curve, and drove off the road before hitting a tree.

The body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.