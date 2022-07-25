Advertisement

SUV driver dies in Wasilla rollover

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Wasilla.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 23-year-old Jack Duran from Wasilla was the only person in the White 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that rolled over near mile nine of Knik-Goose Bay Road.

Troopers wrote that Duran was driving northbound, was unable to handle a curve, and drove off the road before hitting a tree.

The body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner.

