Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers update on Loving Companion Animal Rescue
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom
Anthony Blaine, who refers to himself as the “Bear Whisperer” shot a black bear in the national...
Television star allegedly shot bear in Kenai Fjords Nat’l Park and aired footage of kill on show
Attempted Kidnapping Investigation; Need Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
Anchorage police investigate report of attempted kidnapping
Anchorage police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Centennial Park.
Man charged in Centennial Park shooting brought long criminal history with him
Stacey Graham at his sentencing for second degree murder charges. KTUU photo.
Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation