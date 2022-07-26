6 survive plane crash on Lake Hood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.

According to National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Clint Johnson, five passengers and the pilot were aboard the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver when it crashed on takeoff from Lake Hood, one of the world’s busiest seaplane bases, at about 9:18 a.m.

The chartered flight, operated by Regal Air, was reportedly headed to Katmai National Park and Preserve. Johnson described the party as “visitors” to the state.

Johnson said the float-equipped Beaver impacted one of the “fingers” of the lake, where land juts out into the water.

Johnson added that all occupants of the plane were transported to a local hospital and said the investigation is in its formative stages.

“Right now, it’s going to be centered on trying to get the airplane out of the water, get the fingers and water lanes back open again, and then continue on with the wreckage exam for the airplane,” Johnson said. “But we can’t do anything in the water, where it is right now.”

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said 12 units initially responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

