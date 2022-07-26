Advertisement

907 Sports: A Savoonga Ninja Warrior, dipnetting in Kenai and a pair of college football scholarships

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Savoonga’s Isaiah Waghiyi appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 and also competed at the 2022 World Eskimo Indian Olympics in Fairbanks, where Jordan Rodenberger caught up with the latest Alaskan to appear on the popular obstacle course game show.

The fish count is high, and so are the waters in Kenai, as Austin Sjong found out in this week’s fishing report.

East Anchorage’s Kyler Johnson and Deuce Zimmerman aren’t done making history together, signing to the same college to continue their football careers.

