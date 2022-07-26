High pressure leads to sunnier and warmer conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While clearer skies have returned to Southcentral, winds are still an issue for Tuesday morning. Winds are still gusting as high as 35 mph and will likely stay with us through at least 10 AM, before lighter winds return to the region. While some spotty showers will still be evident for portions of Prince William Sound, most of the rain has pushed well out of Southcentral. This comes as a ridge of high pressure is building into the region, leading to more sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.

We’ll see highs over the next several days slowly warm near 70 degrees, if not the mid 70s for the valley. It’s a nice stretch of weather, following nearly two weeks of wet conditions. While the rain has certainly helped eliminate much of the drought, fire danger will slowly raise to moderate in the coming days as the drier conditions make a return.

Enjoy the sunnier and warmer weather, because clouds slowly build in by the close of this week. This will open the door for a chance for rain showers by Saturday. With clouds and rain looking possible as July comes to a close, we could see temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

Enjoy the Sunshine!

