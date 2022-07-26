Advertisement

High pressure pushes out the rain

Get ready for 60s and 70s again
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wet and windy weather came to Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska on Monday.

Potter heights had a gust of 66 mph, which is on the south end of the city in the higher elevations above the Seward Highway. Rainfall totaled .09″ for Anchorage. Now the city will see a return to sunshine and warming temperatures the rest of the week.

As a low spins over Northwest and Northern Alaska, high pressure is right on its heels. The high will lead to decreasing clouds and showers for Southcentral over the last week of July.

A high surf advisory impacts the coasts from Point Hope to west of Cape Espenberg, including Shishmaref from 10 p.m. Monday to noon Wednesday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Yukon Delta along with high winds gusting 30-45 mph and rainfall of 1-2 inches.

Over the Alaska Range, winds are expected to drop below advisory status overnight.

The hot spot was Fort Yukon at 78 degrees and the cold spot for the state went to Adak, Utqiagvik and Point Thomson with 36 degrees.

