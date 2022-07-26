New organization forms in support of controversial Mat-Su road project

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The West Susitna Access Project has Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents and business owners divided.

The project includes a proposed gravel road that stretches 100 miles from the Port Mackenzie area to Whiskey Bravo Site just south of Rainy Pass Lodge.

The Borough and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2019 that provided a framework for a phased feasibility analysis of the project. AIDEA originally estimated the project to cost $450 million.

It touts job growth, public access to recreation, and access to natural state resources such as timber harvesting, mining, and agricultural development — but not everybody agrees the road should be built.

The area west of the Susitna River where the proposed road would cut through is currently roadless, and those opposed to this project feel it should stay that way. Gabe Kitter owns property on the Yentna River and has been speaking out against the project during the public comment periods held by the Mat-Su Borough. He said it’s concerning that there are more questions than answers.

“We’ve asked dozens of questions, and none of them can be answered thoroughly and with certainty,” Kitter said. “At this point, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.”

Kitter said he isn’t against development but thinks the project has yet to prove to be economically viable for the state, and worries about what will happen to the guiding and lodging businesses currently operating in the area.

“At this point, if I got more information about the economics of the road, and how the returns would work, I would be I would be more open ears to it,” Kitter said.

Last week, the access road did get some support with the formation of a new nonprofit, Friends of West Susitna. Former Alaska State Legislator and current Wasilla City Council member Colleen Sullivan-Leonard accepted a seat on the board of the organization.

“The initial start of this was in 2014 when the governor’s office had initiated the Roads to Resources aspect, and so that’s where AIDEA has been involved to, you know, figure out where we could do this, how it would open up the area,” Sullivan-Leonard said. “Also the important impact that it would show for that particular area, and especially for those that like to fish or hunt or recreate.”

Sullivan-Leonard referred to Cindy Herman — the owner of Skwetna Roadhouse — as the catalyst for the formation of the pro-road organization.

“She has access to folks that recreate in the area,” Sullivan-Leonard said. “You’ve got pilots that fly in, and others that have, you know, stated to her that they really wanted expanded access.”

It’s still unclear whether the project is even feasible in terms of acquiring the appropriate permits — or even who would own and maintain the road after it’s built. The proposed route would pass through a number of wildlife habitats and 156 known water crossings, which would need approval through the environmental permitting process.

As of May, AIDEA submitted the CWA-404 permit application — a program established to regulate the discharge of fill or dredged material into the waters of the United States.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.