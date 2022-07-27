Advertisement

4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers badge
Alaska State Troopers badge(MGN/AST)
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Four children are dead after a 15-year-old turned a gun on three siblings and then took his own life, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, troopers got a report of a shooting in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision.

Responding troopers found four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Troopers said a 15-year-old boy shot three siblings and then shot himself. Three other children in the home were not injured.

The parents of the children were not home at the time of the shooting, troopers said.

The Office of Children’s Services has been informed about the shooting and the children’s bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

