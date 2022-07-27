Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs

Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly along with Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration met to discuss topics surrounding homelessness in the municipality, including a previous veto from Bronson.

At the July 12 meeting, the assembly passed an ordinance that would appropriate $2.8 million from the municipal areawide fund, moving the money into their COVID-19 fund in hopes of being reimbursed later. However, acting Municipal Attorney Mario Bird said the municipality will not get reimbursed.

“This veto has nothing to do with spending money to pay for the use of the Aviator Hotel as part of the homelessness response. My veto is strictly because of where we are appropriating those funds from. We can not spend money in the name of COVID-19 response and then try to get FEMA reimbursement if there is no state or local public health emergency,” Bronson said.

The funds are to be given to the Anchorage Health Department to be used for sheltering costs that include:

  • Labor
  • Supplies
  • Professional services
  • Mass care
  • And other expenses required to preserve and protect the public safety, health, and welfare from COVID-19.

These funds assist the health department in covering the costs of sheltering between July 1, 2022, and September 30, 2022, but Bronson wanted the money to be taken out of the Alcohol Beverages Retail Sales Tax Fund.

The veto was overridden by the assembly.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom
Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
Anthony Blaine, who refers to himself as the “Bear Whisperer” shot a black bear in the national...
Television star allegedly shot bear in Kenai Fjords Nat’l Park and aired footage of kill on show
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated
View of Anchorage Hillsdie Monday afternoon.
Strong winds hit Southcentral Alaska, lead to power outages

Latest News

Big Lake recycling enthusiasts are hosting a unique opportunity to help out Mother Earth, and...
Contest encouraging creative recycling solutions, giving purpose to trash
2 seriously injured in a charter plane headed to Katmai National Park and Preserve
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
The school was deemed safe to occupy following the 2018 earthquake but recently, engineers...
Anchorage School District releases more information about school closed because of earthquake danger
The school was deemed safe to occupy after an initial inspection following the 2018 quake, but...
Ursa Major Elementary School on JBER isn’t safe for students to occupy now that engineers have reported it could collapse during an earthquake.