Back to sunshine for many areas of Alaska

Sunny, warm weather is welcome after all the rain
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shift in the weather pattern has Southcentral Alaska under a ridge of high pressure for the next few days, with a sunny outlook for most communities.

The National Weather Service has issued an ongoing Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory over western and northwestern portions of Alaska as winds push water above high tide marks. Residents should pull any valuable items up and away from high water. The low that has been whipping up the winds and ocean is moving north Tuesday night, so weather should calm by mid-week.

Rain and gusty winds will be the case for Northern Alaska, even snow in the higher elevations.

Interior communities get in on the sunshine too, as temperatures span 60 to 70 degrees.

The hot spot was Ketchikan at 75 degrees, and the cold spot was Utqiagvik at 35 degrees.

