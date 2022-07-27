Stretch of sunshine remains as July comes to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather, with many areas waking up this morning to some cooler temperatures. For parts of Southcentral, the 30s have made a return, as a fall-like pattern has set up across the region. While the mornings are still expected to remain cool through the end fo the week, afternoon highs will once again make a run into the 70s for parts of the region. This will allow for a nice stretch of weather to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.

While sunny skies will build in across a large portion of the state, areas of wintry mix will continue to impact the Slope. This comes as the recent fall-like storm continues to move out of the state and over the Beaufort Sea. Meanwhile, Southeast will once again see the return to rain showers into the evening hours. A low currently drifting through the Gulf of Alaska will gradually lead to rain building into the Panhandle, with the rest of the week keeping a chance of rain in the forecast.

For Southcentral, while we will end July on sunnier note, rain does look to make a return into the weekend. While the system won’t be a prolific rainfall producer, it will lead to cooler conditions and clouds making a return to the region.

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

