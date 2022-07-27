Advertisement

Stretch of sunshine remains as July comes to a close

High slowly warm into the 70s across parts of Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather, with many areas waking up this morning to some cooler temperatures. For parts of Southcentral, the 30s have made a return, as a fall-like pattern has set up across the region. While the mornings are still expected to remain cool through the end fo the week, afternoon highs will once again make a run into the 70s for parts of the region. This will allow for a nice stretch of weather to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.

While sunny skies will build in across a large portion of the state, areas of wintry mix will continue to impact the Slope. This comes as the recent fall-like storm continues to move out of the state and over the Beaufort Sea. Meanwhile, Southeast will once again see the return to rain showers into the evening hours. A low currently drifting through the Gulf of Alaska will gradually lead to rain building into the Panhandle, with the rest of the week keeping a chance of rain in the forecast.

For Southcentral, while we will end July on sunnier note, rain does look to make a return into the weekend. While the system won’t be a prolific rainfall producer, it will lead to cooler conditions and clouds making a return to the region.

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated
It touts job growth, public access to recreation, and access to natural state resources such as...
New organization forms in support of controversial Mat-Su road project
View of Anchorage Hillsdie Monday afternoon.
Strong winds hit Southcentral Alaska, lead to power outages
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Latest News

Stretch of sunshine remains as July comes to a close
Stretch of sunshine remains as July comes to a close
MF-Weather alerts 7-26-22
Back to sunshine for many areas of Alaska
MF-Weather alerts 7-26-22
Back to sunshine for many areas of Alaska
High pressure leads to sunnier and warmer conditions
High pressure leads to sunnier and warmer conditions