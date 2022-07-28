Alaska National Guard rescues 3 people from 2 separate plane crashes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard rescued three plane crash victims from two separate Super Cub crashes in Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Alaska National Guard, an emergency locator transmitter was activated when a Super Cub crashed near Tustumena Lake. The pilot used the inReach device to communicate with the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and the National Guard dispatched the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadron.

The release said that members of the 210th Rescue Squadron found the crash site and landed to extract the victims. The two survivors were assessed by the 212th Rescue Squadron and taken to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center launched an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter to rescue the two occupants of the crashed Super Cub near Tustumena Lake, approximately 70 miles south of Anchorage.

In the release, Air National Guard Captain Seth Peterson “stressed the importance of keeping 406 ELT registration information up to date to expedite rescue operations. He said it is helpful having multiple means of satellite communication such as a 406 ELT, a satellite phone, or a personal locator beacon with text capability.”

The release said that the pilot and sole occupant of a separate Super Cub activated their emergency locator transmitter after crashing near Chakachamna Lake, approximately 90 miles west of Anchorage.

The release said that members of the 210th Rescue Squadron departed in an HH-60 helicopter, as well as members of the 211th Rescue Squadron in an HC-130J airplane to refuel the Pave Hawk helicopter. The pilot was taken to Birchwood Airport near Chugiak and released to the Anchorage Police Department.

“The more the better,” Peterson said. “If you have a registered 406, and we can talk to you, it makes for a smoother rescue operation.”

The release said that the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were credited with three saves, while the 211th Rescue Squadron was credited with one save.

