Anchorage police arrest man after Sunday shooting in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested after an argument over a bicycle resulted in a shooting Sunday in the Spenard neighborhood.

According to a release on the Anchorage Police Department website, 30-year-old Thomas Tran was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons.

Police received a report around 4:30 a.m. Sunday that someone had been shot around 1000 West 26th Avenue. Police wrote that the adult male victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital with “serious wounds that he is expected to survive.”

Just 11 minutes after the first report, police received a call from Tran who was located in a separate apartment within the same complex. According to the release, Tran called the police dispatch line and said “he had just been involved in a shooting.”

“Initial indications are that Tran confronted the victim in the parking lot about a stolen bicycle,” police wrote in the release. “An argument ensued during which time Tran produced a weapon and shot the victim in the upper body. There is no indication the two knew one another prior to the shooting. The victim did not have a bicycle in his possession when he was confronted by Tran.”

Police wrote that they smelled alcohol on Tran when he was taken to the police department for questioning and that he is now held in the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

