Advertisement

Anchorage woman collecting donations for Centennial Campground

Shellie Sarah Gooden formed the group Anchorage Quick Response Action for Homeless with the...
Shellie Sarah Gooden formed the group Anchorage Quick Response Action for Homeless with the purpose of quickly providing for the needs of homeless campers.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shellie Sarah Gooden is on a mission to make life a little easier for the people living at Centennial Campground.

Gooden formed the group Anchorage Quick Response for Homeless Action with the purpose of quickly providing for the needs of homeless campers. Gooden said her motivation was — in part — sparked by the fact that many of the campers in the park could be her.

“These are moms, dads, these are kids, these are someone’s children,” Gooden said.

Related: Organizations team up to help residents at Centennial Park campground

In 2008, Gooden said she was living in Colorado when she became so ill from untreated multiple sclerosis that she was forced to quit her teaching job.

“That put a huge dent in our income,” Gooden said. “We had five children to support and that was during the housing crisis.”

Gooden said the family eventually lost their home and ended up on the street.

“We lived in our car, we were in a shelter, we camped,” Gooden said. “We camped with a little one, my daughter was 3 months old.”

Like many in the campground, Gooden said they never thought it would happen to them.

“My husband and I worked, we’ve never abused substances, never drank and paid our retirement, you know did all those things and yet, we were close enough on that edge financially that we couldn’t make it.”

Related: Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs

Gooden is grateful to have bounced back, and now she’s giving back. She started by digging through her closet.

“We had jackets our kids no longer wore, we had a few things I no longer wore, (I) came out of our home with two bags of things,” Gooden said. “So I’m a working mom, single parent, and I thought if I had that much, other folks have that much, so let’s get together and pool our resources.”

Gooden posted about her group on the Next Door App, and in a week’s time nearly 90 people had signed up. She’s encouraging people who want to help to go to the group’s page for information.

“This is Alaskan-style,” Gooden said. “We are used to being against the elements and having to team up together.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated
It touts job growth, public access to recreation, and access to natural state resources such as...
New organization forms in support of controversial Mat-Su road project
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Latest News

A boat exploded and burned in Whittier on July 27, 2022.
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
Spectators will be able to tour the inside of the CH-47, seeing the space that can hold up to...
Inside the Gates: Spectators get a close-up look at CH-47 Helicopter during Artic Thunder Air Show
On Friday, activities take off at 9 a.m. with an exclusive Arctic Thunder Air Show rehearsal...
Inside the Gates: Spectators get close-up look at CH-47 Helicopter at Artic Thunder Air Show
Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say