Advertisement

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination.

They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park.

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place. (Source: @__JODIII__/INSTAGRAM/WPVI/CNN)

Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated
It touts job growth, public access to recreation, and access to natural state resources such as...
New organization forms in support of controversial Mat-Su road project
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Latest News

A boat exploded and burned in Whittier on July 27, 2022.
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
Spectators will be able to tour the inside of the CH-47, seeing the space that can hold up to...
Inside the Gates: Spectators get a close-up look at CH-47 Helicopter during Artic Thunder Air Show
On Friday, activities take off at 9 a.m. with an exclusive Arctic Thunder Air Show rehearsal...
Inside the Gates: Spectators get close-up look at CH-47 Helicopter at Artic Thunder Air Show
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes