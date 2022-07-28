Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated
It touts job growth, public access to recreation, and access to natural state resources such as...
New organization forms in support of controversial Mat-Su road project
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Latest News

The Alaska National Guard rescued three plane crash victims from two separate Super Cub crashes...
Alaska National Guard rescues 3 people from 2 separate plane crashes
A boat explosion and fire injured a woman in Whittier on Wednesday afternoon, according to City...
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
Shellie Sarah Gooden is on a mission to make life a little easier for the people living at...
Anchorage woman collecting donations for Centennial Campground
Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing