July heats up with high pressure

60s and 70s showing up again
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A chilly start to Wednesday in Southcentral Alaska as temperatures dropped to the 40s.

A ridge of high pressure has cleared out a majority of clouds over Southcentral mid-week. Sunshine also warmed up communities over the Western side of the state as high pressure pushes in from the South.

Rain associated with a low is poised to hit the north Gulf Coast and northern to central Panhandle this evening through Thursday. Rain started in Yakutat already. Ketchikan remained sunny and warm on the southern end of the region.

In Northern Alaska, areas above 2,000 feet could see snow. Otherwise a late night to early morning mix of snow and rain over coastal communities turning to rain showers through the day.

The hot spot was Ketchikan with 78 degrees and the cold spot was in Eagle, down to 28 degrees Wednesday morning. Brrr.

