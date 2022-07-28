Pope ends Canadian visit with stop in small, far-north city

(AP) - In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada.

On Friday, it will be the final stop of the pope’s six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools.

Iqaluit is a distinctive destination – home to about 7,500 people but not a single traffic light, with no road or rail links to the outside world. Its lone Catholic church serves parishioners from at least five continents; more than 100 of them routinely fill the pews each Sunday.

