Pope ends Canadian visit with stop in small, far-north city

Pope Francis apologizes on behalf of the Catholic Church for abuse suffered by indigenous...
Pope Francis apologizes on behalf of the Catholic Church for abuse suffered by indigenous children at mostly church-run schools.(CBS News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada.

On Friday, it will be the final stop of the pope’s six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools.

Iqaluit is a distinctive destination – home to about 7,500 people but not a single traffic light, with no road or rail links to the outside world. Its lone Catholic church serves parishioners from at least five continents; more than 100 of them routinely fill the pews each Sunday.

