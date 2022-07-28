Advertisement

Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles

Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.(samuraioasis via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sprite has been recognized for its green cans and bottles for decades, but that packaging is changing.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday it’s retiring Sprite’s green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.

Sprite’s current plastic contains green polyethylene terephthalate, an additive that can’t be recycled, but the clear bottles will be able to be recycled into new ones.

The changes are expected to take effect starting in August.

Other Coke beverages, including Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello, will also be replaced with clear containers in the coming months.

With the changes, Coke said it’s projected to reduce about 20 million pounds of new plastic waste compared to 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated
It touts job growth, public access to recreation, and access to natural state resources such as...
New organization forms in support of controversial Mat-Su road project
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Man charged for planting hidden camera in gym bathroom

Latest News

Alaska cruising growing as more travelers look to explore by ship. Holland America Line...
CDC ends COVID-19 program allowing cruise lines control over policies on their ships
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has canceled its cruise ship COVID-19 program,...
CDC ends COVID-19 program allowing cruise lines control over policies on their ships
Four children are dead after a 15-year-old turned a gun on three of his siblings and then took...
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
U.S. attempting work release of Griner, Whelan from Russia