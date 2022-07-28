Sunshine gives way to rain into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many across Alaska can rejoice, as drought conditions have significantly decreased.

Following several weeks of a severe drought across parts of the state, only a sliver of Alaska is seeing a moderate drought. The much-needed rain that has fallen the last half of the month has led to a surplus of rainfall for parts of the state. This comes as the wet season is just now kicking into gear.

We’ll continue to see sunshine stick around through Friday across parts of Alaska, with temperatures easily warming into the 60s and 70s. The coldest locations will remain along the North Slope, where temperatures will be cold enough for a wintry mix to fall into Friday. This will be due in large part to the remnants of an early fall-like storm that brought widespread impacts to the state earlier this week.

While high pressure will continue to influence our weather through at least the next 24 hours, our next storm is already moving through the Aleutians. The chain of islands will experience winds and rain through the day, with clouds slowly expected to return to Southcentral Alaska into Friday. While we’ll see one more day with temperatures making a run into the 70s, the weekend will bring the return to wet and cool weather.

Rain looks likely to start off the weekend with highs falling back into the low to mid 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine!

