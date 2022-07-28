Advertisement

Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier

A boat exploded and burned in Whittier on July 27, 2022.
A boat exploded and burned in Whittier on July 27, 2022.(Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt)
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boat explosion and fire injured a woman in Whittier on Wednesday afternoon, according to City Manager Jim Hunt.

Hunt said a boat on the boat launch exploded and a woman has burns.

The woman is being taken by helicopter to Anchorage for treatment. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Hunt said he did not know of any other injuries and there is little remaining of the boat after the fire.

