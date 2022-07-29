7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday found dead in washing machine.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Texas neighborhood is in shock after a 7-year-old boy was found dead inside of a washing machine at his home.

Before the discovery, his adopted parents reported him missing.

Investigators are now working to see if any foul play was involved.

“Never seen nothing like that before. Not here,” neighbor Rudy Chata said.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office released Troy Khoeler’s picture and asked the public to be on the lookout for him.

After canvassing the neighborhood, their attention was turned back to Troy’s home.

“Constables got here, did a brief interview for the missing person report, and things that they observed led them to search the house thoroughly,” Lieutenant Robert Minchew said.

Sadly, that search ended with Troy found fully clothed in a washing machine inside the garage of his home around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

“I don’t even know what to say. It hurts me to my soul that a child would be hurt that way,” neighbor Sherri Barnes said.

CPS confirmed that Troy’s parents had fostered him, then officially adopted him in 2019.

He was enrolled in the Spring Independent School District, as his teacher say he was full of energy, loved his instructors, and was very bright.

Neighbors say Troy had just moved into the house with his parents a couple of weeks ago.

It’s still unclear how the parents discovered Troy was missing or if there’s more to the story, but investigators are interviewing the parents and checking every possibility.

“We don’t know what happened, but we intend to find out,” Minchew said.

The parents were detained and brought in for questioning.

No other children currently live with the family.

