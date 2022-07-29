Active and cooler weather returns into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All good things must come to an end, but at least we get to enjoy one more day of sunshine. Across Southcentral, temperatures will once again warm into the 70s, marking the 25th such day that Anchorage has achieved that this year. The yearly average is around 16, so this year has been warmer than normal.

Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the sunshine, as clouds, cooler weather and rain is set to make a return as July comes to a close. The system which is still to our southwest, will bring the return to rain showers to Kodiak as early as this afternoon. The rest of Southcentral will gradually see partly cloudy skies build in through the night. As the clouds thicken up, many of us can expect to see temperatures only bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

If you have any plans for Arctic Thunder, scattered showers will be with us through the weekend. While the heaviest rain will primarily impact the valley and Prince William Sound, Anchorage can still expect to see anywhere from .10 to .20 inches of rain. It’s the start of what will likely be a wet pattern for August. Looking ahead through the first 2 weeks of August, the eastern half of the state will likely keep that trend for wet weather. This means highs will return back into the 60s, with limited sunshine in the forecast.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.