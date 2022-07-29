End-of-the-week sunshine, weekend changes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure brought in sunshine, and that warmed temperatures to the 70s in southcentral Alaska Thursday. Changes are coming, but Friday should still hold a nice start to the day.

A low pressure system moves north and drags rain across the region starting Saturday. It continues to move north, so Sunday should be the drier of the two weekend days.

Southeast Alaska will see rain into Friday, with the exception of the south end of the archipelago. Ketchikan will still be under the influence of high pressure and the last to get rain, sometime late Friday evening.

Hot spot was Seward at 76. Cold spot was Point Thomson at 31.

