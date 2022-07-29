Fishing Report: Salty Sea Creatures out of Seldovia

Halibut and Rock Fish caught just outside of Seldovia
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this edition of the Fishing Report, Alaska’s News Source went hunting for halibut with a little help from family and furry friends.

Seldovia is located just across Kachemak Bay from Homer, and if you take the Seldovia Ferry it is just a 45-minute boat ride. The fishery around Seldovia is incredible, with pretty much every salt water fish that you can imagine ready to be caught. Many tourists and Alaskans alike head to Homer and stop their trip at the spit, but over the past few years Seldovia is beginning to see more traffic.

“There are more and more people showing up it seems like who are becoming interested in the fishery and just have a great time,” said Seldovia City Council Member Vivian Rojas. ”Seldovia is a beautiful place to come whether you catch fish or you don’t catch fish especially on a great day.”

Luckily, Sports Reporter Austin Sjong has some family connections in Seldovia. His fiancé’s family own a house and boat in the small town. They took him out for a day of fishing and it is easy to see why people are coming from all over Alaska and the world to fish in the area. It didn’t take long for the whole party to catch their limit of two halibut per person, along with a yelloweye and a few black rockfish.

“Fishing has actually increased users, a lot more people are coming into Seldovia, we have several charter boats that are new out of Homer that have actually been coming into Seldovia,” Seldovia Harbormaster Layla Jandt-Pedersen said.

While this trip was all in the salt water, there is also a slough that runs into town that boasts an excellent stocked King Salmon run from mid-May through late June where you will see many anglers fishing from the shores, trolling in the slough and fishing off of a bridge in town.

