Ursa Major Elementary students rezoned to other JBER schools

The school was deemed safe to occupy following the 2018 earthquake but recently, engineers...
The school was deemed safe to occupy following the 2018 earthquake but recently, engineers found serious problems.(ktuu)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each Ursa Major Elementary School student has been rezoned by the Anchorage School District to other schools located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Original: Seismic concerns shutter Anchorage school; nearly 400 students to be relocated

Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said in an email to parents of Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Aurora, and Orion elementary schools on Friday that the district had a transportation plan for each of the nearly 400 Ursa Major students who have been rezoned.

“This week the District administration has created an efficient and thoughtful relocation plan for all Ursa Major students,” Bryantt wrote. “The goal is to minimize the impact on students, staff, and families. I’m happy to report there will be space for all Ursa Major students to be relocated to one of our three other elementary schools on JBER.”

On Monday, Bryantt announced that Ursa Major would not be open to students this school year as a result of seismic assessments being done following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake of November 2018 that struck Southcentral Alaska. Bryantt wrote that there are 85 schools under analysis from the firm.

Related: Anchorage School District releases more information about school closed because of earthquake danger

Bryantt wrote that any parents with students zoned for Ursa Major who are new to the district can register for school in person from Aug. 2-4.

All parents who have registered their students can view where their students have been zoned on the Parent Connect website. Additionally, the district created a website solely to relay information bout the Ursa Major relocation project.

