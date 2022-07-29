Woman charged with 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted

Brianna Star Wassillie
Brianna Star Wassillie(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman accused of killing two men over the Fourth of July weekend was indicted Thursday by an Anchorage grand jury.

Brianna Wassillie, 24, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder, following the deaths of 36-year-old Travis Sheldon and 34-year-old Gregory Pitka on July 3, according to a news release by the Alaska Department of Law.

If convicted, Wassillie could get up to 99 years in prison, according to the release.

Woman charged with killings of two men known to hit and argue with herself

The indictment reflected a change in what Wasillie is charged with. She was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct involving a corpse. Alaska’s News Source reached out to Department of Law officials on why the charges were changed but has not yet received a response.

Online reports by the Anchorage Police Department said that Sheldon was found walking around West 88th Avenue and Molanary Drive “with visible injuries” before being taken to the hospital on July 3. He died of his injuries two days later.

Pitka was found dead outside of a business on West Dimond Boulevard on July 5. Police later pinpointed his death as occurring on July 3.

According to reports, Wassillie admitted to sodomizing one of the men after killing them.

Wassillie is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections and will be arraigned Monday in Anchorage Superior Court.

