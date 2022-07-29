Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage

Alaska's News Source FastCast daily digital headlines.
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

The crash happened between Boniface Parkway and Turpin Street around 6 p.m.

Police said a Chevrolet Camero was headed north and hit a Dodge Durango that was also headed north.

A woman driving the Camaro died on the scene, police said.

The driver of the Durango and its passenger, identified as a woman and juvenile, were taken to a local area hospital by Anchorage Fire Department medics with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed, and no names have been released.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
A boat exploded and burned in Whittier on July 27, 2022.
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
Six people escaped a float plane crash Tuesday morning on Lake Hood, with two seriously injured.
7 survive plane crash on Lake Hood
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor’s veto on sheltering costs
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska
Governor Mike Dunleavy signed House Bill 123 into law at the Alaska Native Heritage Center
Bill signing formally recognizes Alaska Native Tribes
Catching salty sea creatures out of Seldovia, AK
Fishing Report Seldovia
Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska
Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska