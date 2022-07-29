Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

The crash happened between Boniface Parkway and Turpin Street around 6 p.m.

Police said a Chevrolet Camero was headed north and hit a Dodge Durango that was also headed north.

A woman driving the Camaro died on the scene, police said.

The driver of the Durango and its passenger, identified as a woman and juvenile, were taken to a local area hospital by Anchorage Fire Department medics with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed, and no names have been released.

