Glenn Highway closed at Knik River bridge

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway left the roadway on the Knik River bridge and fell into the river below, closing the Glenn Highway in both directions Friday evening.

“The highway at the Knik River and the gland is closed in both directions at the moment,” Alaska State Trooper Spokesperson Tim DeSpain said. “There was a vehicle that had gone off the bridge into the water, the only vehicle involved.”

DeSpain did not have information on the condition of the driver, but said that Anchorage police had closed the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway and troopers had closed the southbound lanes.

“They’ll get it open as quick as they can but people can definitely expect some delays for a while,” DeSpain said.

On Thursday, a woman died in a crash in Anchorage that closed lanes of the Glenn Highway for hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

