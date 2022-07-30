Low pressure leads to rain this weekend

Air show showers Saturday, drier Sunday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A run of sun for Southcentral Alaska will be ending.

Friday night saw clouds advancing into the region. Rain and showers are going to pass through the region Saturday.

For folks attending the Arctic Thunder Open House at JBER, plan on gearing up for some wet weather as you watch the amazing aircraft and daring pilots perform.

The Interior will continue to see partly to mostly sunny skies.

The hot spot was Palmer and Wasilla with 76 degrees. The cold spot was Eagle, with a brisk early morning temperature of 29 degrees.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news...
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers badge
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska
Monkeypox virus file.
First monkeypox case reported in Alaska

Latest News

JP-Lenticular Cloud 7-29-22
Low pressure leads to rain this weekend
Active and cooler weather returns into the weekend
Active and cooler weather returns for the weekend
Active and cooler weather returns into the weekend
Active and cooler weather returns into the weekend
JP_7-28-22_Tarn_Kimberly Ward
End-of-the-week sunshine, weekend changes