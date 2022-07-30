Low pressure leads to rain this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A run of sun for Southcentral Alaska will be ending.

Friday night saw clouds advancing into the region. Rain and showers are going to pass through the region Saturday.

For folks attending the Arctic Thunder Open House at JBER, plan on gearing up for some wet weather as you watch the amazing aircraft and daring pilots perform.

The Interior will continue to see partly to mostly sunny skies.

The hot spot was Palmer and Wasilla with 76 degrees. The cold spot was Eagle, with a brisk early morning temperature of 29 degrees.

