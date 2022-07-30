Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall

Tempe police say no one was injured.
Tempe police say no one was injured.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills Mall on Friday evening.

Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.

It’s unknown if the man fired shots inside or outside the mall. Officers are currently clearing the mall, trying to find the man. Tempe police say no one was injured.

A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said, ‘Somebody’s been shot. Run, get out,’” she said.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed more than 10 police cars surrounding one entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news...
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage
The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant hits Alaska
A boat exploded and burned in Whittier on July 27, 2022.
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
On Friday, activities take off at 9 a.m. with an exclusive Arctic Thunder Air Show rehearsal...
Arctic Thunder Air Show expects over 180,000 people this weekend

Latest News

Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car...
WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters
A Wisconsin man committed voter fraud to prove a point about the state's elections.
Man admits to voter fraud to prove point about state’s elections being unsecure
Alaska State Troopers badge
Glenn Highway closed at Knik River bridge
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought