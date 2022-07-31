17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire

A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary...
A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter.(Lexi Yelverton/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter.

The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value and Inn Suites on Spenard.

Boyd said there were no reported injuries of deaths in the blaze, which was brought under control at 7:24 a.m.

Boyd said the fire was discovered in the overhead and third floor attic space of the building, which was promptly evacuated. He said crews are currently in mop-up efforts, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, and the Red Cross of Alaska is on location to help those displaced by the fire. Boyd did not say how many people were affected.

