907 Sports: A Family Fishing Report and golf history in Alaska

A family Fishing Report and golf history in Alaska, hear from a top contender in the 60th USGA U.S. Senior Women's AM
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this edition of 907 Sports a family Fishing Report with Austin Sjong who went down to Seldovia where his family showed him Halibut heaven and a look at golf history in Alaska. The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s AM teed off at Anchorage Golf Course hear from a golfer who is tied for 8th after the first round.

