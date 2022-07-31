907 Sports: A Family Fishing Report and golf history in Alaska
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this edition of 907 Sports a family Fishing Report with Austin Sjong who went down to Seldovia where his family showed him Halibut heaven and a look at golf history in Alaska. The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s AM teed off at Anchorage Golf Course hear from a golfer who is tied for 8th after the first round.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.