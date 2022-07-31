Alaska Golf History at Anchorage Golf Course

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Pamela Chelsa of Hope, Alaska teed off Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 7 a.m., on the first hole at Anchorage Golf Course, it marked the first time that a United States Golf Association event has been played in the 49th State.

Day one of the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur is now in the books and it was a wet start for the historic tournament. After a few days of sun and blue skies, the clouds moved in and dumped rain on the course, but that didn’t stop some players from having great rounds.

After the first 18 holes of stroke play, there is a 4-way tie for first including the three-time defending champion Lara Tennant at +2. The rain made it difficult for some of the golfers in the morning wave to go low, but when you are in Alaska, that doesn’t matter as much.

“It didn’t go very well on the golf course for me today, but overall it’s beautiful. It’s an amazingly difficult, tricky golf course. I found it to be that way today, but the surroundings and the mountains...it’s just really beautiful,” said Adrienne Maclean of Tequesta, Florida.

The tournament now goes to another 18 holes before the low 64 scores go into match play until only two golfers are left and come Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, the USGA will crown their first ever champion in Alaska.

“I think it is a great honor because we’re representing women’s golf up here in Alaska, so I think it is a great honor for us to be up here,” said Tama Caldabaugh, who is currently tied for 8th place.

The only Alaskan in the tournament Pamela Chesla will tee off at 11 a.m. Sunday. To see the complete leaderboard, click this link.

