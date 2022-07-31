Two found inside car in Matanuska River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers.

About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway near the Knik River bridge, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

At 6:00 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle, a 1995 Toyota Tacoma, was pulled from the Matanuska River. Inside the vehicle, Troopers say they found a man and a woman. Original reports from witnesses said a third person was in the vehicle. AST says, “there was no evidence to suggest that a third person was in the vehicle.”

According to troopers, the notification of next of kin is pending and they will release the identity of the car’s occupants once that has occurred.

