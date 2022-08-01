1 dead in rollover car crash in Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a car crash Saturday in Wasilla, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers received a report of a car crash near North Tamar Circle and West Seldon Road.

According to the release, Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services found a 25-year-old man who had been ejected from the vehicle and was dead on the scene.

According to the investigation, the car left the road at high speed and overturned many times.

This case is still under investigation.

