3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary...
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
Alaska State Troopers badge
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news...
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage
Emma Broyles, Miss America getting set to take a ride of a lifetime
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
Attorney General Taylor Files Lawsuit Against Fraudulent Timeshare Exit Schemers
Lawsuit filed against fraudulent timeshare exit schemers who stole over $113k
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa