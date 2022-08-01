Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.(Pixabay)
By Chris Fisher and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive in a car in Kansas on Sunday afternoon, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders rushed the toddler to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead, WIBW reported.

Circumstances surrounding the child’s death have not been released, but Sheriff Chris Wells said evidence suggests the death may have been heat-related.

Wells said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.

The child’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

