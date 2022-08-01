Fairbanks man dies in ATV crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Friday in Fairbanks, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they were notified of a collision on Miller Hill Road at 11:50 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services and troopers found Kevin Maher, 42, dead at the scene.
According to the investigation, Maher lost control and rolled the vehicle, and was riding at high speed.
A passenger was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
