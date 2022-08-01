Fairbanks man dies in ATV crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Friday in Fairbanks, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they were notified of a collision on Miller Hill Road at 11:50 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services and troopers found Kevin Maher, 42, dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Maher lost control and rolled the vehicle, and was riding at high speed.

A passenger was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

