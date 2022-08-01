Rain and wind from passing low pressure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer is moving along, and August starts on Monday.

August typically brings change, with increasing numbers of cloudy days, which also leads to an increase in rain potential as the fall weather patter swings into place. With the recent rains that punctuated the second half of July, that pattern arrived early.

An area of low pressure is getting organized over the Aleutians and already spreading clouds over southwest Alaska. The rain and gusty winds are pushing through the island chain Sunday evening.

Anchorage will see rain on Monday, lasting through much of the day. Tapering off on Tuesday and rebounding with sunshine by Wednesday.

Hot spot in Alaska Sunday was Gulkana and Cordova with 71 degrees. Cold spot was Point Thomson and Point Lay, each hitting 32 degrees.

