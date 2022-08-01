Wetter and cooler weather likely for August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the record heat to start of July, the month as a whole finished fairly seasonal. Thanks to the wetter and cooler latter half of July, the month ended with an average temperatures less than 60 degrees. One of only 2 years that Anchorage has seen over the last decade.

The cooler and wetter pattern that Southcentral experienced for the last half of July, will continue through August. August typically brings the 2nd wettest month on average for Anchorage and the trend ahead continues to favor the chance for above average precipitation. While we’re starting off our Monday on the drier side, rain will build in through the day. The rain will become widespread into the afternoon hours, with some brief periods of heavier rain looking possible. On average, many across the region will see anywhere from .20 to .50 inches of rain. The only exception will be for coastal regions, where up to an inch isn’t out of the question.

As a result of the rain, temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s for much of Southcentral into the afternoon. The rain will gradually come to an end into the evening hours, with some sunshine expected through the middle of the week. The brief dry time will allow us to see temperatures return back into the upper 60s and lower 70s through Wednesday.

With active weather back in the forecast, expect more rain through the first two weeks of August for much of the state. The heaviest rain will likely stick around for coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast through the middle of the month. As a result of more active weather, daily highs will remain on the cooler side.

Have a wonderful start to August!

