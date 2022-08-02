Alaska senator calls out Taliban after al-Zawahiri killing

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaida. With a drone strike taking out the head of al-Qaida, some lawmakers are saying America is safer today. But the leader’s death in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan prompts questions as to whether the country is once again a safe haven for terrorists after the U.S. removed troops a year ago.

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) says it is important that Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s second in command during the September 11 attacks, is dead. Last year, after U.S. forces left Afghanistan, President Biden pledged over-the-horizon counterterrorism efforts - combating terrorism from afar.

The president touts this drone strike as evidence this approach can work. Sullivan says he was initially skeptical of the approach. He also says killing al-Zawahiri in Kabul makes it clear the Taliban cannot be trusted.

“The Taliban pledged they were not going to be coordinating, cooperating with, or providing safe haven for al-Qaida. Obviously that was a lie,” said Sullivan.

On a call with reporters Monday a senior administration official said the fact that the leader of al-Qaida was in Kabul violated an international agreement with the Taliban. The official said going forward, they will continue to hold the Taliban accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.