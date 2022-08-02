August starts with rain, warmer Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system brought in widespread rain to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska for the first day of August.

Anchorage was seeing rain of .39 inches through 7 p.m. Monday. The highest rainfall amount today in Southcentral goes to Palmer, which was deluged with 1.38 inches of rain (through 7:15 p.m. Monday).

The area of low pressure pushes east over the next 24 hours. Its exit allows an opportunity for a small ridge of high pressure to build over Southwest and Southcentral Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will clear and it’ll dry out, and the best thing, temperatures will warm to the 70s for parts of Anchorage and the region.

The hot spot for Alaska on Monday was Gulkana with 74 degrees and the cold spot was Point Thomson with a chilly 32 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.