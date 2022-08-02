Sunshine and warmth return by midweek

70s are possible of Southcentral through Thursday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re seeing a drying trend across Southcentral, as the bulk of the rain has shifted to the panhandle. This rain will easily bring up to .60 inches of rain for parts of Southeast. While the rain has moved out of Southcentral, some spot showers could carry us through the afternoon hours. For many of us though, we’ll stay dry with clouds slowly clearing out of the area.

Sunshine slowly builds back into the region through Wednesday, with highs warming back into the 60s and 70s. It’s a nice break from the recent wet weather, considering Monday saw nearly half an inch of rain for parts of Southcentral. While the drought has been removed from the region, the continued chance for rain will certainly help continue to saturate the ground.

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive as we head from Thursday into Friday, as the active weather is set to remain with us.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

